Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 147,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,186 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 943,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,894,000 after purchasing an additional 217,385 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 269,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,845,000 after acquiring an additional 125,619 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

