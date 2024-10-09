Bangor Savings Bank Invests $32,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

KHC opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

