Ignite Planners LLC Trims Stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 3,803.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia India Consumer ETF alerts:

Columbia India Consumer ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

INCO opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.91. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.62 million, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.