Ignite Planners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 878.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 25,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IYH opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

