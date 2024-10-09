Bangor Savings Bank Sells 4,446 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 182,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 46,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 85,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

