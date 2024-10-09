Ignite Planners LLC Invests $235,000 in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 865,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 285,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 116,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $59.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

