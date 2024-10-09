Ignite Planners LLC Sells 958 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 477.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

PKST opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $493.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on PKST

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.