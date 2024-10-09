Bangor Savings Bank Has $344,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 561,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,148,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

