Ignite Planners LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 514,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,509,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 285,911 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FINS opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%.

