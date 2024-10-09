Ignite Planners LLC Takes $226,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 217,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 176,747 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 333,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.87.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.



iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

