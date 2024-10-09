Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $706.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

