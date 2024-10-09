Ignite Planners LLC Invests $276,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 982 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $286.28 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.97 and a 12-month high of $287.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

