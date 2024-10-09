Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 59,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 490,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 195,802 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,833,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 22,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 633,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

