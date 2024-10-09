Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.55 Million Holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447,560 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.36% of ReNew Energy Global worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 784,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 62,786 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 837,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 66,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 60.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,779,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after buying an additional 1,802,191 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,506,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after buying an additional 1,794,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

Shares of RNW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.94. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

