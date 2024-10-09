Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.29 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.69. 11,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,449. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0199 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

