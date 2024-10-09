Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,383 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.91. 669,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,822. The company has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

