Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Bought by Brightwater Advisory LLC

Brightwater Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSVM. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,194. The stock has a market cap of $769.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

