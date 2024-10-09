Brightwater Advisory LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brightwater Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $119.32. 240,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $120.24.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

