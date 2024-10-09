Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Beacon Wealthcare LLC

Beacon Wealthcare LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 6.1% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VEU traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $62.17. 495,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.