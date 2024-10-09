Brightwater Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brightwater Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $82.43. 673,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

