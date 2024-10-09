SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Stock Holdings Cut by Beacon Wealthcare LLC

Beacon Wealthcare LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 0.8% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,902,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,640,000 after buying an additional 429,329 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,794,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,436,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 595,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,652,000 after purchasing an additional 83,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 382.6% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 356,202 shares during the period.

Shares of BIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,852. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

