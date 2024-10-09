Brightwater Advisory LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Brightwater Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.09. 50,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,031. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

