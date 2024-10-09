Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PECO stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 267.39%.

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

