3,779 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IOO stock opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $100.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.16.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.