Ignite Planners LLC Buys Shares of 18,182 United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of United States Brent Oil Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 340.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter.

United States Brent Oil Fund Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $33.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92.

United States Brent Oil Fund Company Profile

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

