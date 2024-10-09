Ignite Planners LLC Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,166.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,167.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,130.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,075.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,171.39. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.