Bath Savings Trust Co Takes $210,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 32,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 26.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 206,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

