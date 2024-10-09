Ignite Planners LLC Has $545,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

