Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,197,000 after buying an additional 1,156,479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 384.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after buying an additional 1,130,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 523.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,163,000 after buying an additional 1,121,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,711,000 after buying an additional 1,074,175 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.12.

NYSE BABA opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $278.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

