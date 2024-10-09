Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $545.40. 47,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $545.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

