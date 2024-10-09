Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,102 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 0.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,108,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,044,000 after buying an additional 1,928,517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 922,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after buying an additional 705,438 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 939,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,437,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. 648,932 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

