Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.52. The company had a trading volume of 362,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,378. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.