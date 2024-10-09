Saxon Interests Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 2.4% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Verger Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,961. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.12. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

