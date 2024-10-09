Saxon Interests Inc. Buys 992 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.13. 1,114,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,034,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

