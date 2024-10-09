Saxon Interests Inc. Has $20.80 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $20,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,335. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $40.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

