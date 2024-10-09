Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,289 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 132.8% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.76. The stock had a trading volume of 76,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.21. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $176.35.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

