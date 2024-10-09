Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,052 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,414 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,947,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,446,000 after buying an additional 343,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.19. The stock had a trading volume of 772,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,022. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average is $87.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.