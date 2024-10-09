Saxon Interests Inc. Buys 498 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.78. 1,370,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.22 and a 200 day moving average of $356.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $420.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $408.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.