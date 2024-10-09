Saxon Interests Inc. Buys 1,665 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.87. 556,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.35. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.64.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

