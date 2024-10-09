iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 78,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $122.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,842. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $124.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.