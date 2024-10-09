iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 78,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $122.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,842. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $124.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.