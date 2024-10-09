Sinecera Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sinecera Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 7.5% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 665,653 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 586,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

