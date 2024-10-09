Saxon Interests Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 632,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33,769 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 956,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,707,000 after buying an additional 31,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 792,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,047,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.15. 430,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

