Saxon Interests Inc. Buys 817 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.4% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $423.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,702. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $426.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.26.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.