Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 97,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.70. 1,251,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,141,037. The firm has a market cap of $506.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.48 and its 200 day moving average is $272.68. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

