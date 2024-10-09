Saxon Interests Inc. Buys 118 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 377,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 378,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 326,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,729. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $143.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.60.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.