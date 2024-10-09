Saxon Interests Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VOX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.23. 10,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,896. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.80. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $146.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

