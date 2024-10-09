Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sinecera Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Sinecera Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 22.0% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,981,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.74. 867,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.12 and a 200 day moving average of $266.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $284.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.