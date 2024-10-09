Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $307,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.69. 1,515,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,021,702. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.17 and a 200 day moving average of $222.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $171.90 and a 12 month high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

