Saxon Interests Inc. Takes Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

United States Natural Gas Fund stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,399. The company has a market capitalization of $859.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.