Mather Group LLC. Purchases 1,391 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

